It’s been a busy week for the U.K.’s drugs regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA), which has fast tracked decisions on novel drugs for cancer and eczema and made a ruling on booster COVID jabs from Astrazeneca plc and Pfizer Inc. But even as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his support over the approval of Amgen Inc.’s cancer drug Lumykras, there are questions over the future of the regulator as it faces a round of job cuts because of a lack of funding following Brexit. Proposals to cut approximately 300 jobs, around 20% of the workforce, emerged last month and have been described as “lunacy” by the trade union Unite.

Phase III stumble in geographic atrophy dents Apellis shares; Iveric on the rise

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) were trading midday at $28.80, down $26.81, or 48%, on mixed topline results from a pair of phase III identical studies with intravitreal pegcetacoplan, a targeted C3 therapy, in 1,258 adults with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration. The experiment called Oaks succeeded, but another known as Derby fell short by a narrow margin. Apellis intends to forge ahead with the compound, and in the first half of next year will ask the FDA to give the green light in GA, a leading cause of blindness. U.S. regulators in May cleared subcutaneously given pegcetacoplan under the brand name Empaveli for adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Apellis’ GA competitor, Iveric Bio Inc., has Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) – designed to inhibit complement factor C5 from cleaving into C5a and C5b – undergoing a phase III trial for GA called Gather2. Iveric’s stock (NASDAQ:ISEE) was trading at $13.84, up $5.15, or 59%.

Safety concerns hit Mersana shares as company plans for next steps

Shares of antibody drug conjugate developer Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) fell nearly 36% by midday after the company disclosed a second case of grade 5 pneumonitis in an ongoing phase I trial of its antibody drug conjugate for ovarian cancer, upifitamab rilsodotin, or UpRi for short. Mersana said it was working to optimize dosing of the candidate to improve safety. SVB Leerink analyst Jonathan Chang wrote that parts of the latest interim data were “incrementally deteriorated from past updates,” but that the company’s strategy still could “provide a meaningful buffer vs. benchmarks in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.”

Selfmade antibodies can go big, and could, perhaps, be cheap

Delivering antibodies in the form of their DNA could enable their therapeutic use under several circumstances where traditional antibodies fall short. One of those is resource-poor settings where the current cost of antibodies makes them a nonstarter. Perhaps the largest opportunity to expand antibody use in such settings is for HIV, where broadly neutralizing antibodies have the potential to be the next best thing to a vaccine or a cure – if they can be made to last, for cheap. At the 2021 Conference on HIV Science in July, Mauricio Martins, an assistant professor of immunology and microbiology at the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute, gave an example of the AAV-mediated delivery of antibody genes for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Wall Street stuck on Monte Rosa; glue pot could be deep in protein degradation

Lucrative partnerships lately in the targeted protein degradation (TPD) space have shone an even brighter light on the already-intriguing approach, and among the firms to spark enthusiasm is Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc., pursuing programs aimed solely at drugs that deploy molecular “glue” – an E3 ligase enzyme affixed to a target substrate.

ONK Therapeutics engineers a seat at the NK cell therapy table

DUBLIN – In biopharma, U.S. patent grants hardly represent big news. Without them, you simply don’t get to sit at the table. So ONK Therapeutics Ltd.’s receipt this week of U.S. patent no. 11104735 covering CISH gene knockouts in natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer is not a major event in the general scheme of things. At the same time, it is a vitally important enabler for a company that is, paradoxically, both an early mover in the field but also a laggard in the highly competitive race to move NK cells into clinical development.

