UK’s drugs regulator sets pace with drug approvals, but faces post-Brexit job cuts

It was a busy week for the U.K.’s drugs regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA), which fast tracked decisions on novel drugs for cancer and eczema and made a ruling on booster COVID-19 jabs from Astrazeneca plc and Pfizer Inc. But even as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his support over the approval of Amgen Inc.’s cancer drug Lumykras, there are questions over the future of the regulator as it faces a round of job cuts because of a lack of funding following Brexit.