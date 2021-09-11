Onk Therapeutics engineers a seat at the NK cell therapy table

DUBLIN – In biopharma, U.S. patent grants hardly represent big news. Without them, you simply don’t get to sit at the table. So Onk Therapeutics Ltd.’s receipt of U.S. patent no. 11104735 covering CISH gene knockouts in natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer is not a major event in the general scheme of things. At the same time, it is a vitally important enabler for a company that is, paradoxically, both an early mover in the field but also a laggard in the highly competitive race to move NK cells into clinical development.