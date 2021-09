FDA clearance for Renovocath delivery system sends Renovorx’s stock higher

The share price of Renovorx Inc. has spiked following FDA clearance for its Renovocath delivery system. Since the company announced the clearance, its stock (NASDAQ:RNXT) has climbed by more than 13%. Last month the company completed an IPO for approximately $16.6 million, issuing shares at $9-$11.