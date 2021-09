Rising IPOs and VC rounds account for bulk of med-tech financings

With financings falling just shy of last year, the med-tech industry has raised a total of $41.3 billion so far in 2021 through 494 financings. That is down roughly 3% from the 513 financings worth $42.46 billion by this point in 2020. Most of the money last year came through follow-on offerings and private placements, with IPOs and venture capital rounds making up only 26% of the total.