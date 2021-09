Tokyo University of Science develops urine sugar level monitoring diaper sensor

The Tokyo University of Science (TUS) has developed a self-powered diaper biosensor that can monitor urine sugar levels, which could be a boon for both diabetic patients and their caregivers. Caregivers at nursing homes currently open patients’ diapers every few hours to check for urination, thus increasing the caregivers’ workload. The psychological impact on the patient is also increased, for example when their sleep is disturbed.