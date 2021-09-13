Abbvie Inc. and Regenxbio Inc. have announced a partnership to develop and commercialize RGX-314, a potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy and other chronic retinal diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Abbvie will pay Regenxbio $370 million up front, plus up to $1.38 billion in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones. The deal gives '314, already the most advanced gene therapy in wet AMD, another potential edge against its nearest competitor, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) climbed about 24% by midday on news of the deal, which is expected to close by year-end.

Valneva shares crater as UK cancels order for 100M COVID-19 shots

Shares in France’s vaccine specialist Valneva SA were sharply down after the U.K. government tore up a contract to supply 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, codenamed VLA-2001. Until today, Valneva was one of the largest COVID-19 vaccine contractors with the U.K. government, which got its orders early in the pandemic. Valneva was supposed to be supplying 100 million doses of its inactivated virus vaccine to the U.K., which had an option on a further 90 million shots.

Walking Fish strides to a $50M series A

Walking Fish Therapeutics Inc. has closed on its $50 million series A financing to advance its B-cell therapies for oncology, rare disease, regenerative medicine, autoimmune disease and recombinant antibody production. The company platform is designed to help B cells activate the immune system. The South San Francisco-based company’s CEO and co-founder is Lewis “Rusty” Williams, who founded and spent 18 years at Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., which was bought for $1.9 billion in April by Amgen Inc. Williams also previously served as chief scientific officer and a board member of Chiron Corp. and president of Chiron Technologies. Walking Fish’s investors include the Emerson Collective, Illumina Ventures and Quan Capital.

Minhai wins approval for 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in China

Minhai Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has won approval from the NMPA for its 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, which makes it the third company with such a vaccine to be green-lighted in China. The vaccine was approved for use in infants and children from 2 months to 5 years. It can produce a response in the immune system to prevent pneumococcal serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F and 23F caused by invasive diseases, including bacteremic pneumonia, meningitis, sepsis and bacteremia. Independently developed by Beijing-based Minhai, a subsidiary of Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., it is the world’s first dual-carrier 13-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, using two carrier proteins (tetanus toxoid/diphtheria toxoid) combined with pneumococcal capsular polysaccharide.

Senators: Statements to FDA part of prior art

The days could be numbered for drug companies telling the FDA one thing to expedite approval and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) another to ensure a new patent. In considering prior art in a patent application, the USPTO should include statements companies have made to the FDA, or other federal agencies, asserting that the invention is not novel, according to a letter the bipartisan leadership of the Senate Judiciary Intellectual Property Subcommittee sent to the USPTO. “We ask that you take steps as soon as is feasible to enforce patent applicants’ obligations to disclose statements made to other government agencies,” Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said in the Sept. 9 letter.

FDA: Safety is job #1 for kids’ COVID-19 vaccines

The Biden administration may have jumped ahead of the FDA review when it announced last month that it planned to roll out a COVID-19 booster shot by Sept. 20, but that’s not likely to happen when it comes to timing of vaccines for young children. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock got out ahead of other government health officials Sept. 10 with a statement stressing that the agency will follow the science on COVID-19 vaccines for children. While the FDA is eager to see COVID-19 vaccines available for young children, Woodcock said, “we also know that we all share the interest in making sure this process is done with safety at top of mind.”

Sensyne launches broader access to its EHR database

LONDON – Health data specialist Sensyne Health plc is opening up broader access to its U.S./U.K. patient information system, with the launch of a subscription service giving accredited users the ability to interrogate more than two million longitudinal electronic health records. At an annual cost of £25,000 (US$34,602) per head, the company will provide “industrial scale” access to anonymized hospital records “to the smallest company or to a single researcher working in academe,” through the new Sensight service, said Paul Drayson, CEO. Previously, Sensyne’s data were commercially available only to large pharma companies, for conducting specific pieces of research.

Also in the news

