BioWorld - Monday, September 13, 2021
Sensyne launches broader access to its EHR database

Sep. 13, 2021
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – Health data specialist Sensyne Health plc is opening up broader access to its U.S./U.K. patient information system with the launch of a subscription service giving accredited users the ability to interrogate more than 2 million longitudinal electronic health records. At an annual cost of £25,000 (US$34,602) per head, the company will provide “industrial scale” access to anonymized hospital records “to the smallest company or to a single researcher working in academe,” through the new Sensight service, said Paul Drayson, CEO.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Artificial intelligence Digital health Electronic health record (EHR) Europe