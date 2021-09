Valneva shares crater as UK cancels order for 100M COVID-19 shots

Shares in France’s vaccine specialist Valneva SA were sharply down after the U.K. government tore up a contract to supply 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, codenamed VLA-2001. Until today, Valneva was one of the largest COVID-19 vaccine contractors with the U.K. government, which got its orders early in the pandemic. Valneva was supposed to be supplying 100 million doses of its inactivated virus vaccine to the U.K., which had an option on a further 90 million shots.