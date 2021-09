Nectero Medical nets $19.5M from investors to develop AAA treatment

Nectero Medical Inc. has secured $19.5 million in a series C financing round, led by Boston Scientific Corp. The company is developing the Endovascular Aortic Stabilization Treatment (EAST) system, a treatment platform that reduces the growth rate of aortic aneurysms. EAST is currently in a multisite phase I safety study for abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) patients and the financing will be used to fund further in vivo and clinical development.