A fourth child has tragically died after developing liver complications on a trial of Astellas’ gene therapy for a rare neuromuscular disease, after FDA advisers noted the problems on the ASPIRO study in a discussion on gene therapy safety. Last week, Astellas announced that it had stopped dosing in ASPIRO after a safety issue involving liver function emerged in the trial of the gene therapy AT-132, aimed at the life-threatening rare disease X-linked myotubular myopathy. The single participant who developed the serious adverse event described on Sept. 1, passed away on Sept. 9, although confirmation of the cause of death is still pending.

Booster rollout set to start in UK for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

LONDON – The U.K. government has accepted the recommendation of medical experts and will begin the rollout of COVID-19 boosters from next week, using mRNA vaccines only. That follows data from the U.K. Cov-Boost trial, looking at combinations of initial and booster doses. The results showed Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE’s and Moderna Inc.’s products generated the best immune responses, regardless of which vaccine was administered initially. People over 50 years of age, frontline health and social care workers and those with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 will be offered a third dose six months after completing their initial two-dose course. Around 30 million people will be eligible for boosters, which the government announced as part of its COVID-19 autumn and winter plan. The plan says “the country is learning to live with COVID-19,” and “the main line of defense is now vaccination, rather than lockdown.”

Everest adds mRNA candidates to pipeline in deals with Providence worth $500M+

In a couple of deals worth more than $500 million, Everest Medicines Ltd. is picking up Asian rights to Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s mRNA candidates, including rights to a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate currently in phase II testing. For the COVID-19 agreement, Everest will make an up-front payment of $50 million in cash, as well as up to $100 million in profit-sharing in greater China and Singapore. There will also be additional royalties for Providence involved once the profit-share has reached the aggregate amount of $100 million. The two companies also reached a separate agreement to develop mRNA products globally with Providence’s mRNA technology platform in a deal worth up to $350 million.

South Korea mulls shift to preferential drug pricing system, but challenges remain

South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare is currently discussing the implementation of a preferential drug pricing system and plans to initiate an expert survey in 2022. The preferential drug pricing system is part of a three-prong strategy that South Korea plans to adopt to promote the growth of eight leading companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device and cosmetic industries by 2030. The other two strategies are strictly managing innovative companies and providing support for drugmakers’ overseas expansion.

Calcimedica’s COVID-19 treatment yields positive results while Redhill flounders

While privately held Calcimedica Inc. posted positive top-line results from a phase II study of its lead candidate in treating patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, Redhill Biopharma Inc. took a tumble as preliminary top-line data from a phase II/III study of opaganib in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients showed the endpoints failed to achieve statistical significance. The efficacy endpoints, however, showed trends favoring the opaganib arm vs. placebo across multiple endpoints, including the primary endpoint. Redhill’s shares (NASDAQ:RDHL) plunged 39% in midday trading on the news. Calcimedica’s data, meanwhile, suggested Auxora, a small-molecule calcium release-activated calcium channel inhibitor, reduced inflammation and reduced vital organ tissue damage.

TGA: Immunobridging OK for variant-based COVID-19 vaccines

Given the ethics and feasibility of placebo-controlled COVID-19 vaccine trials, Access Consortium members are recognizing appropriately designed immunobridging studies as an acceptable approach for authorizing the vaccines, including those to protect against SARS-CoV-2 variants. While placebo-controlled trials are the gold standard, “it is difficult to conduct efficacy trials in some countries, as few candidates are willing and available to participate” in placebo-controlled trials for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Australia’s Therapeutics Goods Administration, one of the members of the consortium, which also includes regulators from Canada, Singapore, Switzerland and the U.K.

