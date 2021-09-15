BioWorld - Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Austro-Japanese team developing e-health patches that can monitor pulse and blood pressure

Sep. 14, 2021
By Bernard Banga
PARIS – Researchers at the Institute for Surface Technologies and Photonics in Weiz, Austria, and the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research Osaka University, Japan, have invented new ultra-flexible health monitoring patches that use harvested bio-mechanical energy. “These new devices represent a wireless e-health patch for accurate pulse and blood pressure monitoring,” Andreas Petritz, from the Institute for Surface Technologies and Photonics (the materials research unit of Joanneum Research FmbH), told BioWorld.
