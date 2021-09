Medial Earlysign partners with Roche Diagnostics for early cancer detection tools

Startup company Medial Earlysign Ltd. and Roche Diagnostics International Ltd. are teaming up to bring to market artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for early detection of cancer. Founded in 2013, Tel Aviv-based Medial Earlysign uses machine learning tools to flag patients with a high probability of developing specific illnesses. The partnership with Roche will initially focus on gastric cancer.