RAPS Regulatory Convergence

China an attractive market, but regulatory uncertainty a source of concern

The med-tech market in China has lured many device makers and investors into doing business there despite concerns about intellectual property (IP) theft. While some of those IP theft worries have eased, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) is still implementing an order that came into force June 1, creating an environment of massive regulatory uncertainty that will force device makers to navigate carefully when attempting to access the world’s largest med-tech market.