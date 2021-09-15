BioWorld - Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Cala Heath poised to shake up tremor treatment market

Sep. 14, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Cala Health Inc. is moving quickly to establish leadership in treatment for essential tremor with its recent inclusion in the International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) guidelines as the only non-pharmacological, non-surgical treatment recommended and positive treatment results from a real-world study. “We’re very pleased with the validation from IETF and the research presented at MDS that demonstrates the impactful benefit of our therapy for those suffering from essential tremor,” said Kate Rosenbluth, founder and chief science officer of Cala Health.
