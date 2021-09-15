Following two clinical trial disappointments, the newest being the phase III failure of ampreloxetine, Theravance Biopharma Inc. will restructure by reducing its headcount by 75% and stop developing all but two non-respiratory disease programs. The ampreloxetine study for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension failed to meet its primary endpoint, the company announced Sept. 15. In late August, data from a phase IIb dose-finding study showed izencitinib, a gut-selective pan-JAK inhibitor for treating ulcerative colitis, failed to meet its primary endpoint of change in the total Mayo score or the key secondary endpoint of clinical remission at week eight, relative to placebo. The Dublin and South San Francisco-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:TBPH) had dropped 12% in midday trading.

U.S. builds supply of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibody cocktails

With the U.S. logging more than 4 million new COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, federal purchasing of antibody cocktails from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. is continuing to grow. The government has placed orders for $2.94 billion worth of Regeneron's REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) and about $330 million of Lilly's etesevimab to complement doses of bamlanivimab it previously purchased. Both antibody combinations, approved under FDA emergency use authorizations, have been shown to reduce risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

Questions about COVID-19 boosters bigger than adcom

The Biden administration’s haste to roll out an eight-month COVID-19 vaccine booster program next week could backfire. That’s even if the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee supports a supplemental license for Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE’s Comirnaty booster at its Sept. 17 meeting and the FDA immediately approves it. First off, Pfizer and Biontech are proposing a six-month booster, not the eight-month shot the administration announced. And secondly, having only one booster approved when three different vaccines are being used in the U.S. “will cause some confusion,” said Chad Landmon, chair of the intellectual property and FDA practice groups at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP. “The data is going to be different for all of these . . . and we don’t have a lot of good data at all on mixing and matching the vaccines,” he told BioWorld. As it is, Pfizer and Biontech’s case for their booster relies on extrapolation, the real-world experience in Israel and observational studies, as well as data from a substudy that enrolled 332 people across two phases, according to their briefing document for the adcom.

Upsized IPOs bring cash to Dice, Tyra; Pasithea in the mix, too

The IPO market continued to percolate with several pricings, two of them handsomely upsized. Dice Therapeutics Inc. pulled in $204 million by selling 12 million shares at $17 each and Tyra Biosciences Inc. is selling 10.8 million shares for $16 each for $172.8 million. Preclinical-stage Pasithea Therapeutics Inc. banked $24 million by offering 4.8 million units at $5 apiece, at the low end of the expected range of $5 to $7 but 1.9 million more units than forecast. Wading into the IPO waters as well is Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I, a blank check firm interested in biopharma prospects that filed to raise as much as $150 million.

Vanqua Bio eyes oral therapy for Parkinson’s with $85M series B financing

Chicago-based Vanqua Bio Inc. has raised $85 million in series B financing, to accelerate development of its therapies tackling Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 2019, Vanqua’s technology is focused on developing small-molecule activators of glucocerebrosidase (GCase), an enzyme that regulates levels of lipids in cells.

Drug developers up by 10%, but without Moderna, index fails to inspire

Continuing an upward trajectory, BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index (BDDI) has climbed 10.12% since the start of this year, following sharp drops at the end of March and May. The rebound occurred in June and has shown a steady incline, similar with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which is currently up 12.37%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, has lost some of its gains in the last few weeks. While it is still up for the year by 13.9%, it is down from a high of 15.5% at the end of August. European approval of an anemia drug rejected in the U.S., as well as efforts to expand emergency use authorization of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273, are among recent highlights involving some of the 30 members of BDDI. Once again, Moderna is showing the most movement of any stock, having gained more than $65 per share since late July. Without Moderna, the index would be down by 14% this year.

Also in the news

4D pharma, Abcellera, Abivax, AB Science, Actinium, Allarity, Allay, Alpine Immune, Ampio, Amylyx, Aptorum, Arbor Rapha, Avalo, Bayer, Beigene, Biogen, Biophytis, Biosplice, Calliditas, Cantex, Chimerix, Coherus, Cstone, Eupraxia, Excision, Fate, Gammadelta, Gensight, Gilead, Glenmark, Hookipa, Intelgenx, Jaguar Health, Junshi, Kinaset, Lightstone, Lineage, Magenta, Merck, Obseva, Oragenics, Oramed, Pulmocide, Quralis, Rapid Dose, RDIF, Remedium, Sab, Sage, Sensorion, Seres, Sonova, Strongbridge, Taysha Gene, T-Cure, Theravance, Vigil, Xeris, Zai Lab