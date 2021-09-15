Theravance failures lead to restructuring and stock drop

Following two clinical trial disappointments, the newest being the phase III failure of ampreloxetine, Theravance Biopharma Inc. will restructure by laying off three-quarters of its staff and will stop developing all but two of its non-respiratory disease programs. The ampreloxetine study for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension failed to meet its primary endpoint, the company announced Sept. 15. In late August, data from a phase IIb dose-finding study showed izencitinib, a gut-selective pan-JAK inhibitor for treating ulcerative colitis, failed to meet its primary endpoint.