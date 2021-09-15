U.S. builds supply of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibody cocktails

With the U.S. logging more than 4 million new COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks, federal purchasing of antibody cocktails from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. is continuing to grow. The government has placed orders for $2.94 billion worth of Regeneron's REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) and about $330 million of Lilly's etesevimab to complement doses of bamlanivimab it previously purchased. Both antibody combinations, approved under FDA emergency use authorizations (EUAs), have been shown to reduce risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.