Dice ‘raps’ IPO, Tyra banks big as Pasithea’s ideas bring up the rear

The market’s appetite for immunology candidates in chronic disease – in particular an oral interleukin-17 (IL-17) therapy for psoriasis – was proved by the upsized IPO pulled off by Dice Therapeutics Inc., and Tyra Biosciences Inc. benefited from the ongoing appetite in precision oncology in another, bigger-than-expected debut. Preclinical-stage Pasithea Therapeutics Inc. went public as well, albeit less spectacularly.