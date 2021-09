CMS rescinds MCIT rule ahead of schedule

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has withdrawn the rule for the Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technologies (MCIT) program, an action that predates the agency’s self-imposed deadline of December 2021 by three months. The agency cited some previously discussed issues with the rule, but the move was blasted by industry as thwarting the support of the majority of stakeholders.