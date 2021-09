RAPS Regulatory Convergence

Axon’s Vollebregt says definition of economic operators commonly misunderstood

The new regulatory framework for the EU is now in force, and it touches on the respective roles of manufacturers, distributors and other economic operators (EOs). Erik Vollebregt, of Axon Lawyers in Amsterdam, told an audience at the 2021 Regulatory Convergence sessions that the roles and responsibilities of these EOs are frequently misunderstood, a predicament that amplifies the regulatory and legal risk for all these entities doing business in the EU.