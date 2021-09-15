FTC eyes streamlined enforcement for algorithm bias, drug patents and right to repair

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken a more assertive stance regarding enforcement of several considerations, most conspicuously about mergers and acquisitions. However, the agency’s push for less cumbersome processes has now been applied to a host of considerations pertinent to the life sciences, including bias found in artificial intelligence algorithms, abuse of drug patents, and repairs for medical equipment, a signal that more frequent and more rapid FTC enforcement is on the near horizon.