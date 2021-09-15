BioWorld - Wednesday, September 15, 2021
FTC eyes streamlined enforcement for algorithm bias, drug patents and right to repair

Sep. 15, 2021
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken a more assertive stance regarding enforcement of several considerations, most conspicuously about mergers and acquisitions. However, the agency’s push for less cumbersome processes has now been applied to a host of considerations pertinent to the life sciences, including bias found in artificial intelligence algorithms, abuse of drug patents, and repairs for medical equipment, a signal that more frequent and more rapid FTC enforcement is on the near horizon.
