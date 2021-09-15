Eyes have it as Ivantis settles patent infringement suit with Glaukos for $60M plus royalties

After three years of litigation and nearly a decade of skirmishes, Ivantis Inc. settled with Glaukos Corp. for $60 million to be paid in two installments, with the first $30 million due by Dec. 31, 2021, and the second $30 million by Dec. 31, 2022. In addition, Irvine, Calif.-based Ivantis will pay Glaukos a 10% royalty through April 26, 2025, on sales of Ivantis’ Hydrus Microstent in the U.S. or international sales supplied out of the U.S. With just two weeks to go until their scheduled court date of Sept. 28, the companies finally saw eye-to-eye, reaching a cross-licensing agreement and hammering out a covenant to refrain from future litigation regarding the technologies involved in the Hydrus or Glaukos’s Istent, both used to treat glaucoma.