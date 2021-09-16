DNA vaccines: a better path to taming the pandemic?

Rapid development of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines has drawn global attention. But could DNA-based vaccines work better in the long run?

Recent emergency use authorization for Zydus Cadila’s DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine made headlines worldwide, previewing what’s possible. Now, join BioWorld Insider as we take a closer look at this type of vaccine with Lucio Rovati, CEO and chief scientific officer of Italy’s Rottapharm Biotech. Together with another Italian firm, Takis Biotech, they recently announced phase I results of the first DNA vaccine candidate against COVID-19 to enter clinical development in Europe. The vaccine has potential as both an initial vaccine and as a third dose when the antibody response from other available vaccines decreases.