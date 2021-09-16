Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has grabbed a slice of the non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) market, becoming the first company to gain FDA approval for an oral drug targeted against a rare form of the disease. The FDA approved Exkivity (mobocertinib) to treat NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations after chemotherapy treatment has failed, while simultaneously okaying a companion diagnostic test from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The drug will compete against Johnson & Johnson’s Rybrevant (amivantamab), which was FDA approved in May but has to be injected.

Anjarium adds $61M series A for new class of nonviral gene therapy

LONDON – Anjarium Biosciences AG has raised $61 million in a series A to advance development of a new class of gene therapy it is developing from the ground up to overcome shortcomings of current viral vector-based products. The Zurich, Switzerland-based company is assembling a toolkit of stable DNA vectors and targeted lipid nanoparticle and exosome delivery vehicles that it said will lead to “bespoke expression of genes” and address the underlying causes of genetic diseases in a more predictable, repeatable and lasting way.

ESMO 2021: Silverback’s data send stock downward

The European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021 has begun with a mix of education and multidisciplinary sessions in addition to symposia. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a presenter and taking a hit on the market with its interim phase I/Ib study results showing SBT-6050’s proof of mechanism was established with activated myeloid and T/natural killer cells when treating advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing solid tumors. SBT-6050, Silverback’s lead candidate, is designed to activate myeloid cells in tumors with HER2 moderate to high levels with a TLR8 agonist linker-payload. The Seattle-based company stock (NSADAQ:SBTX) had dropped 22% on the data during midday trading.

ESMO 2021: Allarity shares edge up on post hoc analysis of dovitinib RCC data

DUBLIN – Allarity Therapeutics A/S plans to file an NDA with FDA for dovitinib in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in the fourth quarter this year, after unveiling a new analysis at the European Society for Molecular Oncology’s virtual congress, which suggests that its companion diagnostic, DRP, can identify patients who obtain a survival benefit from the therapy. It’s a second shot on goal for a drug candidate discarded by its original developer. Novartis AG licensed dovitinib to Hørsholm, Denmark-based Allarity in 2018, following the pharma firm’s failure to demonstrate superiority against Nexavar (sorafenib) in a head-to-head phase III study in third-line patients.

To boost or not to boost – the saga continues

As members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team talk about COVID-19 boosters as if they are a fait accompli for Americans even before the FDA completes its evaluation of the data, the controversy continues to roil around the need for another vaccine dose. The arguments boil down to a few basic issues – the purpose of the vaccine, the science of immunization, and global vaccine equity coupled with the best way to stop the emergence of what could be more dangerous variants. And, of course, politics is adding heat to the pot. This week, the Republican leadership of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Committee and the Oversight and Reform Committee launched an investigation into potential interference on the part of the administration with the FDA process.

FDA accepts Beigene’s first filing outside China; BLA seeks nod for anti-PD-1 tislelizumab

The FDA has accepted for review Novartis AG and Beigene Ltd.’s BLA filing for the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody tislelizumab. This marks the first regulatory filing for tislelizumab outside of China, where it has already chalked up approvals for five indications. The BLA is seeking approval for the candidate’s use in treating unresectable recurrent locally advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma in people who had received prior systemic therapy.

New law for off-label drug use passed in China

A new law in China will grant physicians the right to use off-label drugs, giving clearer definition to a gray area and lending hope that it could benefit pharma companies. Taking effect on March 1, 2022, the Physician Law was passed at the 30th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress.

SEC dialing up scrutiny of special purpose acquisition companies

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been making headlines recently in the life sciences, but these entities practice a business model that leave some observers uneasy. Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), told a Senate committee recently that the risks to investors in SPACs has prompted him to ask his staff to come up with some proposals to increase transparency to investors, potentially leading to additional compliance costs for these entities.

Also in the news

