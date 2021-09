ESMO 2021: Allarity shares edge up on post hoc analysis of dovitinib RCC data

DUBLIN – Allarity Therapeutics A/S plans to file an NDA with FDA for dovitinib in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in the fourth quarter this year, after unveiling a new analysis at the European Society for Molecular Oncology’s virtual congress, which suggest that its companion diagnostic, DRP, can identify patients who obtain a survival benefit from the therapy.