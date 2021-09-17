SEC dialing up scrutiny of special purpose acquisition companies

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been making headlines recently in the life sciences, but these entities practice a business model that leaves some observers uneasy. Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), told a Senate committee recently that the risks to investors in SPACs has prompted him to ask his staff to come up with some proposals to increase transparency to investors, potentially leading to additional compliance costs for these entities.