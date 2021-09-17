BioWorld - Friday, September 17, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Opgen’s multiplex diagnostic panel found to reduce inappropriate antibiotic use

Sep. 16, 2021
By Catherine Longworth
No Comments
A multicenter study has found that a multiplex diagnostic panel developed by Opgen Inc. can reduce the use of inappropriate antibiotic therapy by 45.1%. Opgen’s Unyvero Hospitalized Pneumonia (HPN) panel uses PCR technology that can detect 21 pathogens and 17 antibiotic resistance markers in less than five hours. During the European Respiratory Society conference, Rockville, Md.-based Opgen presented data showing that combined with antibiotic stewardship, its HPN panel decreased time on inappropriate antibiotic therapy in hospitalized patients with pneumonia at risk for Gram-negative rods.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Infection Respiratory Diagnostics