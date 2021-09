Startup Somne collars new solution for treating obstructive sleep apnea

Newly launched startup Somne Inc. plans to give CPAP machines a run for their money by replacing CPAP masks and hoses for treating obstructive sleep apnea with a gentler collar encircling the patient’s neck. The new device uses variable negative pressure to ensure users get a good night’s sleep instead of positive airway pressure employed by companies such as Resmed Inc. and Philips Respironics Inc.