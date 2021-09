As overall activity slows, pandemic clinical data rebound

Nearly 18% of clinical data reported in August were focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, representing the highest percentage for any single month this year. During the month, as the Delta variant took hold throughout the U.S., news of COVID-19 efforts spiked, doubling the amounts seen in both June and July, in which about 9% of the news was pandemic-related, and up significantly from 10% in May.