FDA committee recommends Pfizer-Biontech booster for 65+, those at high risk for severe COVID-19

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee rejected an sBLA for a third, booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty from Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE for ages 16 and over, then unanimously approved a recommendation for those ages 65 and older along with individuals at high risk of severe COVID-19 to get the booster.