Merck and Biocorp team up to develop device to monitor HGH treatment

Merck KGaA has signed an agreement with French company Biocorp SA to develop a version of its Mallya smart device for monitoring human growth hormone (HGH) treatment. Mallya is a clip-on device for pen injectors that collects the dose and time of each injection and transfers the information in real time to a companion software using Bluetooth technology. The device is CE marked (Class IIb) and was first launched in France in 2020.