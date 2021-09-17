Ivantis sees more legal fees in its future with Sight Sciences suit following settlement with Glaukos

Sight Sciences Inc. may have visions of a substantial settlement following Ivantis Inc.’s $60 million settlement with Glaukos Corp. this week or the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company may have its sights set on knocking a competitor out of the market entirely. Both are possible outcomes of the suit Sight Sciences announced this morning that alleges infringement of four of its patents by Ivantis for its Hydrus Microstent. Sight Sciences makes the Omni surgical system, which competes with the Hydrus and the Glaukos Istent in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) space.