Biogen Inc. and Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd. gained FDA clearance for Byooviz (ranibizumab-nuna), a biosimilar that references the VEGF therapy Lucentis (ranibizumab) from Roche Holding AG, as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, and myopic choroidal neovascularization.

Byooviz is the first ophthalmology biosimilar to win the go-ahead in the U.S., and was approved in the EU on Aug. 18, 2021, followed by the U.K. on Aug. 31, 2021.

Samsung Bioepis, of Incheon, South Korea, and Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen in November 2019 signed a commercialization agreement for two ophthalmology biosimilars, SB-11 referencing Lucentis and SB-15, referencing Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.). Byooviz, developed by Samsung Bioepis, will be sold in the U.S. by Biogen.

Pursuant to a global license agreement with Roche, Samsung Bioepis and Biogen can market SB11 in the U.S. as of June 2022, i.e., before expiration of Roche’s applicable supplementary patent certificates (SPCs), and elsewhere in other territories after the SPCs expire. Under the terms of the 2019 arrangement, Samsung Bioepis collected $100 million in up-front cash and stands to bank as much as $270 million in milestone and option payments, as well as a share of sales revenue.

In green-lighting Byooviz, U.S. regulators considered analytical, non-clinical, and clinical data. In a randomized, double-masked, parallel group, multicenter phase III study with Byooviz, the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity of SB11 was compared to Lucentis in AMD, randomizing 705 patients (1:1) to get Byooviz or Lucentis in monthly injections (0.5 mg). Of these, 634 continued to undergo treatment up to week 48. The least squares (LS) mean change in best corrected visual acuity from baseline at week 52 was 9.79 letters for Byooviz vs. 10.41 letters for Lucentis (difference: -0.62, [90% CI: -2.092, 0.857]). The LS mean change in central subfield thickness was −139.55 μm for Byooviz vs. −124.46 μm for Lucentis (difference: -15.09, [95% CI, -25.617, -4.563]). Pharmacokinetics, safety – including incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events – and the immunogenicity profile of Byooviz and Lucentis were comparable at all timepoints up to week 52.

Byooviz is Samsun Bioepis’ fifth biosimilar to win U.S. approval. Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) were trading at $298.06, down $2.13.