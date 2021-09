FDA clears Memed’s point-of-care infectious disease test

The FDA has cleared Memed Diagnostics Ltd.'s blood test for distinguishing between bacterial and viral infections. The diagnostic test has been tipped as an essential step in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. While most infectious disease tests look for the pathogen, Memed BV is an advanced host immune response test that measures the levels of immune system proteins and applies proprietary algorithms to generate an immune signature.