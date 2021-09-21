Abbott gains foothold in TAVR market with FDA approval of Portico device

Roughly a decade has passed since the FDA first approved a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) device, but the U.S. market has proven difficult to access for more than a small number of manufacturers. Abbott Laboratories, of Abbott Park, Ill., is now a player in the market with the FDA’s approval of the Portico device, a product that was first implanted in a human subject in 2011, a clear demonstration of the difficulty of moving these devices from research and development to the market.