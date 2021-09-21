Hummingbird Bioscience Pte. Ltd., of Singapore, appointed Josh House chief financial officer. Most recently, he served as vice president at Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. He has also held senior business development and corporate strategy roles at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Insilico Medicine Hong Kong Ltd., of Hong Kong, appointed Robert Spiegel acting chief medical officer. Following a fellowship at the National Institutes of Health in medical oncology, Spiegel was the director of developmental therapeutics at NYU Cancer Center. He also spent over 25 years at Schering-Plough (now Merck & Co. Inc.).

Jubilant Biosys Ltd., of Bangalore, India, named Giuliano Perfetti CEO. Prior to joining the company, Perfetti was chief commercial officer at Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, appointed Itaru Shinohara senior director, medical affairs; Katsunori Maruta senior director, development planning and management; and Takeshi Nishimura senior director, clinical research. All appointments are effective Oct. 1.