Little more than six months after filing a BLA for the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) tisotumab vedotin in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, Seagen Inc. and Genmab A/S have secured an accelerated approval for the medicine. Approval of the co-developed product marks Seagen's third approved ADC and Genmab's first marketed therapy, though another medicine based on its Duobody technology platform recently won approval, too. The new cervical cancer drug, to be marketed as Tivdak, was approved for the treatment of adults experiencing disease progression on or after chemotherapy.

J&J says its booster is OK

Fresh data from Johnson & Johnson show COVID-19 protection increased with a booster shot of its vaccine. The phase III Ensemble 2 study results demonstrated that 56 days after the booster, participants were 100% protected against severe-critical COVID-19. A booster administered two months after the first shot produced antibody levels that were four to six times higher than after the initial jab, the study showed, and a booster at six months after the first shot saw a ninefold antibody level increase after one week. The level climbed to a 12-fold increase four weeks after participants received the booster. The data also showed the booster provided 94% protection against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 in the U.S.

Everest in-licenses BTK inhibitor for renal diseases in $561M deal

Everest Medicines Ltd. has in-licensed a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor for the treatment of renal diseases from Suzhou Sinovent Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Sinomab Bioscience Ltd. in a deal worth up to $561 million. Everest gained global rights to develop, produce and commercialize the candidate, XNW-1011. Sinovent and Sinomab will receive $12 million up front from Everest and could earn up to $549 million in future development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as royalties on global net sales.

Calling San Diego: 858 Therapeutics closes $60M series A round to drug RNA modulation

858 Therapeutics Inc. emerged from stealth mode, unveiling $60 million in series A funding and plans to drug a series of protein targets involved in modulating RNA biology in cancer. Founding investor Versant Ventures is backing a team of successful drug hunters who have previously delivered for its backers in several other startups. CEO Jeffrey Stafford, Chief Scientific Officer James Veal and the firm’s vice president of biology, Gretchen Bain, previously held leadership roles at Jecure Therapeutics Inc., Quanticel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amira Pharmaceuticals Inc. Some of the scientific capabilities and insights gleaned during those earlier ventures are now being applied to 858, which is operating at the intersection between innate immunity and cancer biology.

Biosimilars another cost of U.S. drug pricing reforms

Enacting provisions to control U.S. prescription drug prices remains a top priority with many members of Congress as they attempt to push through the Biden administration’s budget agenda – despite warnings that government price controls would come at the cost of innovation. But it’s not just innovation that’s at stake if Congress approves Medicare drug negotiations with take-it-or-leave-it pricing, along with controls on annual price increases. Such measures also would chill investment in developing biosimilars, which hold the hope of a market-based answer to lowering drug prices, according to several policy experts. The cost of freezing out biosimilars in the years to come has yet to be calculated.

