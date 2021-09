Deals vie for the top with neuro, cancer therapies leading the way

While 2020 is certainly a hard year to beat, 2021 has so far recorded a respectable amount of biopharma deals and is on track to exceed every other year. The number this year, including licensings, collaborations and joint ventures, is trailing 2020 by only 3%. BioWorld has recorded 1,447 deals valued at $131.75 billion in 2021 vs. 1,488 worth $141.56 billion last year. That puts 2021 about 7% behind 2020 on deal values.