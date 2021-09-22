BioWorld - Wednesday, September 22, 2021
TGA provides clarity on software for rapid antigen tests for COVID-19

Sep. 21, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The COVID-19 pandemic is still swirling about, and rapid antigen tests are still playing a vital role in pushing back against the COVID-19 pandemic, and Australia’s TGA has responded with a guidance on when software used with rapid antigen tests qualifies as a regulated device. The TGA has classified such software as a class 3 device when used with a rapid antigen self-test, thus requiring a separate regulatory application before it can be eligible for entry in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG).
