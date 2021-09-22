BioWorld - Wednesday, September 22, 2021
MHRA eyes overhaul of regulation of medical devices, SaMD and artificial intelligence

Sep. 21, 2021
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The med-tech regulatory picture is already in a state of flux thanks to changes imposed by the EU, but device makers and those in the digital health space might soon be facing yet another series of profound changes in Europe. The U.K. Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has proposed to revamp its regulatory framework for both traditional medical device and for software/artificial intelligence, adding yet more uncertainty to an already turbulent European regulatory environment.
