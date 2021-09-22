Genmab-Seagen win FDA approval for cervical cancer therapy Tivdak

Little more than six months after filing a BLA for the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) tisotumab vedotin in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, Seagen Inc. and Genmab A/S have secured an accelerated approval for the medicine. The green light for the co-developed product marks Seagen's third approved ADC and Genmab's first marketed therapy, though another medicine based on its Duobody technology platform recently won approval, too. The new cervical cancer drug, to be marketed as Tivdak, was approved for the treatment of adults experiencing disease progression on or after chemotherapy.