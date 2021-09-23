BioWorld - Thursday, September 23, 2021
European research group looking to transform diagnostic quality of MRI images

Sep. 22, 2021
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – A pan European research project is working with manufacturers and clinicians to set measurement standards that will transform magnetic resonance images from 2D and pictorial, to 3D and quantitative, significantly increasing their diagnostic power. The project, led by the U.K. metrology body, the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), aims to introduce consistency and specificity for diagnosing specific conditions, by setting independently verifiable ways of noninvasively measuring lesions and the composition of different tissues and organs.
BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics Imaging Europe