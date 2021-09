U.K. government eyes inventorship status in 10-year ‘global AI superpower’ plan

The U.K. government has doubled down on its overarching strategy for artificial intelligence (AI) with a 10-year plan to sustain the nation’s place in the global AI race. One of the key considerations in this plan is to revisit the criteria for status as an inventor, a clear nod to the dilemma presented by proponents of allowing the DABUS algorithm to be named as an inventor.