European Commission cracks down on Illumina over early closure of Grail acquisition

Illumina Inc.’s troubled takeover of Grail Inc. is facing further backlash from the European Commission (EC) after the regulator issued a statement of objections to the companies following their alleged breach of the EU Merger Regulation. Illumina’s acquisition of Grail has faced scrutiny from regulators since it was first announced due to concerns the deal could curb innovation and competition.