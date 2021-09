FDA continues to press for greater user fee volumes

While the FDA has not provided transcriptions for device user fee meetings in roughly five months, the agency is still demonstrably determined to increase the volume of user fees. A source close to the negotiations told BioWorld that the latest proposal from the agency, dated Sept. 22, would require that industry come up with roughly $2.5 billion over the next five fiscal years, more than double the amount under MDUFA IV.