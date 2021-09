Moleculight receives FDA clearance for detection of P. aeruginosa

Clinicians may soon be able to identify wounds likely to have difficulty healing before they deteriorate thanks to the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for Moleculight Inc.’s i:X imaging device for detection of wounds containing high levels of Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PA). The point-of-care i:X visualizes fluorescence, with wounds containing elevated levels of PA glowing cyan.