AdvaMed’s Whitaker: MCIT not a subversion of Medicare review, but open to alternatives

The Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology (MCIT) rule is administratively a dead letter, but the U.S. House of Representatives’ Cures 2.0 legislation would statutorily resurrect the MCIT concept. Scott Whitaker, president and CEO of the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), said automatic coverage of breakthrough devices does not constitute a subversion of the Medicare coverage process, but added that AdvaMed is not opposed to other means of cutting the Medicare red tape, such as greater resources at CMS.