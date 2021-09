ACIP struggles with COVID-19 booster recommendations

Constrained by the U.S. FDA’s authorized conditions of use for a booster dose of Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) struggled with making recommendations Sept. 23 for the use of the booster, with several members questioning the need for a third dose in some of the populations the FDA identified.