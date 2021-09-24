Astrazeneca, Merck eye untreated prostate cancer combination for Lynparza after phase III readout

Astrazeneca plc and Merck & Co. Inc. have data for a new indication for their blockbuster PARP inhibitor class drug Lynparza (olaparaib) in advanced prostate cancer in combination with standard abiraterone therapy. The companies said the Propel phase III study testing Lynparza in combination with abiraterone showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival in first-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer vs. standard abiraterone care.