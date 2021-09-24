BioWorld - Friday, September 24, 2021
Astrazeneca, Merck eye untreated prostate cancer combination for Lynparza after phase III readout

Sep. 24, 2021
By Richard Staines
Astrazeneca plc and Merck & Co. Inc. have data for a new indication for their blockbuster PARP inhibitor class drug Lynparza (olaparaib) in advanced prostate cancer in combination with standard abiraterone therapy. The companies said the Propel phase III study testing Lynparza in combination with abiraterone showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival in first-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer vs. standard abiraterone care.
BioWorld Clinical Cancer